The head of the Minneapolis Police Department has made a surprising admission about the affect of the police shooting of Australian woman Justine Damond on the city.

In her first public appearance since the Saturday night incident, Police Chief Janee Harteau admitted Ms Damond's death at the hands of a policeman had now made people scared to call 911 for help.

Police records have revealed officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed bride-to-be Ms Damond only two minutes after police arrived at the alleyway behind her house, after she rang to report a suspected sexual assault.

Ms Harteau acknowledged there was fear in the community around calling police.

"Although disheartening I understand the fear and why it exists," she said.

"This has had a negative impact on the community trust we've built."

However, Ms Harteau said the shooting was "one individual's actions" and didn't represent the attitude and culture of the city's law enforcement.

Addressing media in Minnaepolis, Ms Harteau said Ms Damond's death "should not have happened".

"Justine did not have to die," she said.

An ongoing investigation has not yet revealed what compelled the inexperienced officer to draw his weapon, reach over his partner and shoot the Ms Damond through the police car's window.

Ms Harteau condemned Officer Noor's actions and distanced herself and her police department from him. He has so far refusing to be interviewed over the shooting.

"Having all the information that is publicly available right now, while recognising there is an open BCA investigation, I believe the actions in question go against who we are as department, how we train, and the expectations we are as a department.

"These were the actions of one individual."

The city's most senior police officer would not guarantee Officer Noor would be stripped of his badge, but said she had assured Ms Damond's family that justice would served.

Ms Harteau said she had not been in contact with Noor, and said she would like to compel him to co-operate with investigators.

"I would prefer that Officer Noor would speak, whether it be to our internal process or to the BCA," she said. BCA is the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions which is handling the independent investigation.

"There are questions that need to be answered and he's the only person who has those answers," she said.

The damning comments from Noor's boss come as a neighbour has shed light on the officer's character and reputation in the townhouse complex where he lived with his large family.

Forklift driver Chris Miller, 49, told News Corp Australia he knew Noor as a nervous individual with a misogynistic attitude.

"He is extremely nervous ... he is a little jumpy ... he doesn't really respect women, the least thing you say to him can set him off," he said.

"When they say a policeman shot an Australian lady I thought 'Uh, oh' but then when they said who it was I was like, OK."

The neighbour said he had seen Noor yelling at local children in a playground, and that he believed the man had "little respect for blacks and kids".

"He has an air like you just couldn't really be around him," he said.

Ms Harteau was also questioned about her apparent leap to the conclusion that Noor had acted improperly.

Asked if other officers should be concerned the boss might not have their back, she said: "I am basing my thinking and opinion on what I know and the experience I have and how we train.

"I fully realise there's still an open investigation and there are questions that are unanswered. I answered questions based on what I know."