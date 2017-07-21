WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT BELOW

A group of teens who callously filmed and refused to help as a man drowned in a pond are unlikely to face any charges, Florida police have confirmed.

They filmed the man fighting for his life for more than two minutes and can be heard mocking him for entering the water.

"They were telling him they weren't going in after him and that 'you shouldn't have gone in there'," a Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman said.

"He started to struggle and scream for help and they just laughed. They didn't call the police. They just laughed the whole time. He was just screaming ... for someone to help him."

The man drowned on July 9 but the teens refused to call 911 or enter the water to help him.

His decomposed body was only discovered three days later.

After the video was posted to social media the teens were identified and questioned by detectives. However they are unlikely to face charges because they were not directly involved in the death - and Florida does not have any 'Good Samaritan' laws that apply.

Police said the teens had shown little remorse when questioned.

The Brevard County State Attorney's office called the incident a "tragedy" and said the teens' lack of action had "no moral justification," USA Today reported.