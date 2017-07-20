A pilot is being hailed a hero after calmly making an emergency landing on a Long Island highway - including passing under an overbridge.

The small plane nearly clipped at least one car on the highway after being forced to land due to a mechanical failure soon after take-off from Brookhaven Airport.

The pilot, Jim O'Donnell, said he had no other landing option when he set down on the highway at 1pm on Wednesday (local time).

"It wasn't good, but here I am," he told ABC7 news.

"No bent metal."