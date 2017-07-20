A Florida drug dealer ended up calling the police when his own stash of cocaine was stolen from his car.

David Blackmon, 32, of Fort Walton Beach called the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning claiming someone had stolen a bag of drugs and cash from his car.

Blackmon even identified himself as a drug dealer and told cops who came to assist that $50 in cash and a quarter ounce of cocaine had been taken from the car while it was parked up.

Self described drug dealer calls #OCSO to report theft of cocaine & 💰out of his car. Cocaine still in his 🚗. #jail #busted @FLSheriffs pic.twitter.com/U2xQfm27Rt — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) July 17, 2017

When deputies arrived to investigate, they found that the cocaine was actually still in the same spot along with a crack pipe on the floor by the driver's door.

Advertisement

According to the arrest report, Blackmon asked deputies why they let him keep talking if they saw the cocaine in the car.

In the end, Blackmon decided to refuse to follow police commands as cops tried to restrain him.

Deputies then promptly arrested him forcing him to place his hands behind his back.

Blackmon is charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

× Blackmon went on social media to slam the police's account of the incident. Blackmon went on social media to slam the police's account of the incident.

In a rambling posting on Facebook, Blackmon had a few things to say about his almost comical arrest.

'The police wanna dirty my name don't believe everything you see and hear cause that's bull s*** anybody that knows me know I'll never do something like that never call on my self never say something like that and everything that found was not in my possession

'I manned up to the coke cause it was mine never knew what was in that car I just threw my shot through the window and they pulled up so don't believe the hype real talk putting me all on fb but I always make the headlines though.'