TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) " The Latest on deadly flash flooding in Arizona (all times local):

8:41 a.m.

Dozens of searchers are again combing an Arizona riverbed, looking for the body of a 27-year-old man missing since flash flooding killed nine family members.

Hector Miguel Garnica was swept away Saturday in a thunderstorm-produced flash flood that swept through swimming hole along the river in the Tonto National Forest.

Advertisement

Weather creating possible flood conditions has hampered the search during the past two days.

Incident management team leader Pruett Small says the 75 to 80 searchers will again be pulled from their work along the East Verde River if conditions Wednesday pose a danger.

Searches include divers probing ponds of standing water along the river and forestry crews using saws to cut up tree limbs to allow other searchers to dig and check under rocks and deep piles of debris.

___

12:10 a.m.

The search for a man who was swept away in a flash flood that killed nine others at a swimming hole in central Arizona heads into its third day Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there are questions about whether the government should have done more to warn the public about the dangers of floodwaters in wilderness areas.

The nine people who died and a man who remains missing were swept away Saturday after a torrent of water from a thunderstorm upstream roared through the Tonto National Forest.

Officials say members of an extended family who died in the flood had no warning about the approaching surge of water.

There is no system currently in place to specifically warn people about the potential dangers of flash floods at the Tonto National Forest.