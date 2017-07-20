WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on the President Donald Trump's voter integrity commission (all times local):

11:38 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the President Donald Trump's voter integrity commission will perform a "nonpartisan" service for the American people.

Pence spoke Wednesday as the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity convened for its first meeting.

He says that commission he chairs has "no preconceived notions or pre-ordained results."

Trump formed the commission after alleging without evidence that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election because of voter fraud.

Past studies have found voter fraud to be extremely rare.

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump's voter integrity commission is meeting Wednesday for the first time amid outrage over its request for extensive personal voter data.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity got off to a rocky start when numerous states rebuffed its request for detailed voter data, including voter names, voting histories and party registrations.

Trump convened the commission after alleging that voter fraud cost him the popular vote. That's despite past studies showing voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

Officials have said the commission will also examine ways to protect voting systems from foreign interference. But Trump has repeatedly voiced skepticism about Russia's role in the 2016 campaign.