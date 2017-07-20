Three women pinned another woman to the ground and called her a "hooker" as they raped and bashed her over a drug debt, a court has heard.

Ashleigh Dominique Sorenson, 28, Rebekah Alice Merchant, 23, and Skye Beth Spears, 22, are facing a District Court jury trial after being charged with aggravated robbery and rape over the incident in December 2014.

Opening the prosecution case, Peter Salu told the jury that the victim had previously bought drugs off Sorenson and had "an issue" with her ex-boyfriend.

"It was mostly to do with her ex-boyfriend, who you'll hear loosely described as a 'violent thug'," he said.

"There's a suggestion that she, the victim, owed money and that's turned into some sort of an issue.

"The how and why of her owing money is, frankly, a bit of a mystery - there's no way she owed a drug debt to anyone at all.

"Ashleigh Sorenson's ex-boyfriend had demanded money from her, a great deal of money, $15,000, and threatened that she'd get bashed up if she didn't pay."

Later that day, the victim went to a house in Elizabeth East where she was ambushed and beaten by the three women and had her jewellery stolen, the court heard.

"She did not fight back, it was three to one," Dr Salu said.

"She'll explain that someone grabs her legs, someone grabs her torso. She'll explain that words are said, 'you are nothing but a hooker, you'll enjoy this'.

"She knows what is coming by this stage - she knows what they are going to do."

He said the victim "tries to relax so they don't hurt her" before she was violated with a "cold object" for about 30 seconds.

"By this stage she's been punched, pommeled, stomped," he said.

Dr Salu said the victim was also placed in a room with a vicious pit bull dog.

"Eventually she gets out of the unit," he said.

One of the defence lawyers told the jury that the issue was not the injuries that were caused but "how they were caused and by whom".

Sorenson's lawyer said his client was not the aggressor and was acting in self-defence.

"We suggest the allegation of rape just never occurred," he said.

The trial before Judge Michael Boylan continues.

