Doctors say American politician John McCain has a brain tumour associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.

In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

McCain underwent surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona last Friday.

Doctors said the senator had a 'minimally invasive' procedure to remove the nearly two-inch clot and that the surgery went 'very well.' They say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent.

The surgery forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay a vote on the Republican health care bill, another setback for the effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

It was then delayed again after four Republicans announced their opposition to the legislation, meaning they could not advance the bill.

McCain, a former Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam and spent 5½ years as a prisoner of war, was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008.

The brain cancer is the same that Ted Kennedy had.

The Republican lawmaker announced on Saturday that he would spend this coming week recuperating in Arizona.

- AP