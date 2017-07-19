A goat bent on destruction has shattered the glass to an office in America, fleeing the scene moments later, CCTV footage has revealed.

Security camera footage from the office of Argonics Inc. in Louisville, Colorado shows a medium-sized black and white goat smashing into the front doors of the building, shattering the glass.

In the you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it video, the goat approaches the front facade and begins ramming into right side of the entrance.

After about three big knocks with its horns, the glass falls and the goat, almost surprised, scampers away.

Moments later, it returns to take out the other glass door, causing shards to fly and considerably more damage to the office building.

The video was posted by Argonics Inc on Monday, after employees of the polyurethane manufacturing business arrived at work and were shocked to see what looked like a break-in.

Greg Cappaert, an employee with Argonics, told the local Louisville publication Daily Camera, that his manager had assumed the business had been robbed.

He said: "So he called police right away, and they are taking pictures and everything, and then he goes and checks the video."

The video shows the goat appear with other goats, although they presumably did not cause any damage to the building.

Mr Cappaert also said: "Everybody had a good chuckle over it."

The incident with the goat occurred on Sunday, July 16th. It is assumed to be still on the loose.