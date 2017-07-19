SANAA, Yemen (AP) " An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemeni rebels struck a vehicle packed with fleeing civilians on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, Yemeni security officials said.

The officials said the toll is expected to rise, with several women and children in critical condition.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals, and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its campaign against Houthi rebels in 2015.

Separately, United Nations officials said the coalition barred a U.N. flight to Yemen's capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis. The plane was going to bring aid workers and BBC reporters from Djibouti. The coalition shut down Sanaa's international airport a year ago.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.

The war has been mired in stalemate for most of the last two years, with more than 10,000 civilians killed and three million displaced. The fighting has pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine, and a cholera outbreak in recent months has killed more than 1,700 people.