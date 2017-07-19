NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) " South Sudan President Salva Kiir has declared a state of emergency in parts of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

Army spokesman Col. Santo Domic Chol says this is in response to increased tribal conflict in the region, including revenge killings and cattle raiding. He says it creates further insecurity amid the country's civil war.

Chol said Tuesday that Kiir is giving more power to the judiciary and state governors to ensure the conflict doesn't spread.

The last state of emergency in South Sudan was declared in 2014 in Unity and Jonglei states when opposition militia had reportedly taken control of Bor and Bentiu cities.

The new state of emergency is expected to last 90 days, with a curfew imposed and more government troops dispatched.