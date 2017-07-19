The woman found dead in a shower in a Melbourne hotel room has been identified as a 20-year-old from Western Australia.

Victoria Police have confirmed her identity, which has still not been released, three days after she was found dead in her clothes in a shower at The Oaks on Market serviced apartments.

The room was being rented by a member of a stag party who had travelled to the Victorian capital from NSW and the ACT. It's believed the group met the woman at a central city nightclub before going back to the apartment about 3am Sunday.

The 20-year-old was reportedly a member of the Australian Defence Force. The ADF has refused to comment, citing the ongoing police and coronial investigations.

Police arrested and questioned four men in their 20s and 30s before they were released without charge. Police have not revealed the cause of death, however it is no longer considered suspicious.

The woman was found wearing shorts, a long-sleeved top and runners. One of the men told police he woke to find her body in the shower.

Members of the group declined to tell media who the dead woman was or how they met her.

One of the stag party guests reportedly said they initially thought they had been "stitched up".

The Herald-Sun reported there were 11 men at the stag party in the two-bedroom apartment on level 10 of the Market St building.