Prince William and his wife Kate were guided by two Holocaust survivors around the site of a former Nazi German concentration camp in Poland and then visited the historic city of Gdansk. The royal couple is on a goodwill trip to Poland and Germany aimed at underscoring Britain's intention to maintain friendly relations with the European Union after it leaves the bloc. They flew to northern Poland from Warsaw, where they and their children were staying at the Belvedere Palace.



Qantas says a man has been arrested after causing a disturbance on a flight from Perth to Brisbane. A spokeswoman for the airline said the man repeatedly failed to follow crew instructions on the overnight flight, prompting the pilot to return QF652 to Perth about one hour into the flight. The man was arrested by Australian Federal Police on arrival and the flight was delayed by about three hours.



The population of one of the world's rarest animal species, the northern hairy- nosed wombat, has been boosted by the arrival of a joey - the first recorded in Queensland in five years. The northern hairy-nosed wombat has emerged from its mother's pouch at the Richard Underwood Nature Refuge in southwest Queensland to the delight of staff and landowners. There are an estimated 250 of the marsupials in the wild.



Authorities say they believe animal rights activists set free from a pelt farm in central Minnesota 35,000 mink incapable of surviving in the wild. Someone dismantled parts of the exterior fence at Lang Farms near Eden Valley and released about 35,000 mink from their cages, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The mink don't know where to go because they've never been out of their cages, authorities said. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Police say an officer using a stun gun to restrain a naked man accidentally set the man's chest hair and beard on fire. Officers found the 32-year-old naked man standing in the street in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. They say the man yelled that he wanted to harm people living nearby. Officers suspected he was impaired by drugs and placed him in handcuffs, but the man struggled and refused to enter a squad car. That's when one officer deployed a stun gun, striking a lighter in the man's hand. The lighter fluid and electricity combined to spark the fire in his beard and chest hair. As officers extinguished the blaze, the man punched one of them in the face.



Russian-backed rebels fighting against Kiev proposed the creation of a new "state" that would replace Ukraine and have its capital in Donetsk, the rebel bastion. Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, would be reduced to the status of a "historical and cultural centre", the rebels announced. The proposed state would be called Malorossiya, a tsarist-era name meaning "Little Russia" that once described most of the area covering modern-day Ukraine and is considered offensive by many Ukrainians.



A British cheesemaker is offering a £500 reward for the recovery of 40kg of prize-winning cheddar stolen from an agricultural show in south-west England. The award-winning cheddar and the reserve champion, each weighing 20 kilograms, were allegedly stolen on Saturday after being left in a marquee in Yeovil, not far from the village of Cheddar. "Such a quantity of prize-winning cheese would retail (at) between five hundred to six hundred pounds. But with their certificates, they could be worth thousands," Rich Clothier, the managing director at Wyke Farms, told Reuters.



Tropical Storm Don began lashing the southeast Caribbean with heavy rain and wind as it approached the region after forming in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, while a tropical storm watch was in effect for Bonaire. "The shutters are up," said Joan Charles, administrative assistant at Barry's Country Retreat, a hotel in Grenada. "I just hope the whole island is spared as much as possible."



British authorities say major flash flooding has hit a coastal village in the Coverack area of Cornwall, prompting a rescue operation. The coast guard says six people were trapped in a house and one of its helicopters has rescued two of them. No injuries have been reported and no further details given.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the other four people in the house.



Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was greeted with cheers by dozens of young women in northeastern Nigeria, where she spoke out for the many girls abducted under Boko Haram's deadly insurgency. The 20-year-old Pakistani activist said she was excited by the courage of the young women who are undaunted as they pursue an education amid one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.



The Philadelphia Water Department is trying to figure out what caused thousands of cockroaches to emerge from a manhole and swarm a neighbourhood. Pat Wall tells WCAU-TV that the bugs emerged on Monday and have been invading her Bridesburg neighbourhood ever since. She says the bugs were so thick residents couldn't see the ground. Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says a sewer inlet might be clogged with food and trash that can attract the bugs, which are also known to multiply in warmer weather.

