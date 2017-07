Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a previously undisclosed hour-long meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Germany it has been reported.

The second meeting, unreported at the time, took place at a dinner for G20 leaders, a senior administration official said.

Halfway through the meal, President Trump left his seat to occupy an empty chair next to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump was alone, and Putin was attended only by his official interpreter.

More to follow.