BANGKOK (AP) " Police in Thailand have arrested eight suspects in the execution-style killings of a local official and his family, attributing the crime to a financial dispute.

The shootings had attracted widespread attention because the dead included three children, with Thai newspapers carrying front-page banner headlines Monday on the arrests.

Deputy National Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda announced Sunday in Krabi, the southern province where the killings occurred, that those arrested included the alleged ringleader, Surikfad Bannopwongsakul, a local businessman who had a dispute with the apparent main target, village headman Worayuth Sanglhung.

Violence connected to business disputes is not rare in Thailand.

Three people survived the shootings, which took place July 10 when a group of men invaded Worayuth's home and kept its residents captive until shooting them in the head.