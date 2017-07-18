BERLIN (AP) " Police said a man who showed up with a firearm at a high school in southwestern Germany on Monday was still on the loose because they initially arrested the wrong man.

Police tweeted that the man they arrested was let go again and that the suspect had probably fled on a motor bike.

Police spokesman Bjoern Reusch said the suspect didn't use his weapon and nobody was hurt when he briefly showed up inside the school building in Esslingen, near Stuttgart.

The Friedrich Ebert School was under a security lockdown Monday and all students had to stay inside their classrooms while officers searched the building.

Police described the suspect on Twitter as wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and reading glasses..