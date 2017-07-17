CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) " The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis and an opposition referendum on government plans to rewrite the constitution. (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Thousands of Venezuelans have lined up across the country to vote in an opposition-sponsored referendum meant to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution.

The success of the symbolic referendum will be measured by how many millions participate. The Democratic Unity opposition coalition has printed 14 million ballots for voters inside and outside the country of 31 million people.

Few expect turnout that high but analysts say participation by more than 8 million people would significantly hike pressure on the government two weeks before it holds elections for a constitutional assembly.

Polls show the socialist government would likely lose a presidential election under the current constitution, and it says it wants a rewrite that would advance its revolutionary system.