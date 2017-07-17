TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON " Roger Federer tries to win a record eighth men's singles championship at Wimbledon, facing Marin Cilic in Sunday's final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. Play started at 1300 GMT. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

TEN--ON TENNIS-MUGURUZA WINS WIMBLEDON

LONDON " Garbine Muguruza's victory over Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final, combined with a win against Serena in last year's French Open final, made the 23-year-old Spaniard the only woman to defeat each of the sisters in a Grand Slam title match. That alone marks her as a likely, and worthy, heir to the two women who changed their sport. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 650 words, photos.

WITH:

" TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

" TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. UPCOMING: 400 words by 7 p.m. ET.

" Sidebars on merit.

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England " Lewis Hamilton slashes Sebastian Vettel's Formula One championship lead to one point by winning a record-equaling fifth British Grand Prix on Sunday as his title rival was left reeling by a late puncture. By Rob Harris. SENT: 223 words, photos. By 1430 GMT.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

NOTTINGHAM, England " South Africa pushes its lead over England to 290 in the second test on Sunday despite losing two wickets in two overs just before lunch. SENT: 273 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ZIMBABWE

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka " Sikandar Raza is nearing his maiden test century after pulling Zimbabwe out from a precarious position to take a 262-run second innings lead at stumps Sunday on the third day of the one-off test against Sri Lanka. SENT: 217 words.

GLF-SCOTTISH OPEN

IRVINE, Scotland " Seeking a first victory in 4 years, Ian Poulter shares the lead with Callum Shinkwin and Andrew Dodt on 9 under par heading into the final round of the Scottish Open, the tune-up for next week's British Open. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

GLF--US WOMEN'S OPEN

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey " Front-running Shanshan Feng rolls in a short birdie putt on the final hole Saturday to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women's Open. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 648 words, photos.

WITH:

" GLF--US WOMEN'S OPEN-NOTEBOOK " Stacy Lewis tumbles on back 9 at US Women's Open. By Jim Hague. SENT: 527 words.

GLF--SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

OWINGS MILLS, Maryland " Three-time defending champion Bernhard Langer takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship. By David Ginsburg. UPCOMING: 600 words. By around 2300 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

PUY-EN-VELAY, France " Team Sky's Chris Froome has the yellow jersey as the peleton embarks on Stage 15, a scenic 118-mile route in the Aubrac that includes a brutal category 1 climb toward the finish. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

SOC--GOLD CUP

CLEVELAND " Alejandro Bedoya can watch the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after helping the U.S. avoid an embarrassing second-place finish in its group. By Alastair Bull. SENT: 661 words, photos.

CAR--INDYCAR-TORONTO

TORONTO " Simon Pagenaud starts from the pole in the IndyCar race at Exhibition Place. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Race scheduled to start at 1940 GMT.

ALSO:

" WPO--WORLDS " US routs South Africa 24-2 to begin water polo title defense. SENT: 111 words.

" HKN--NEW COACHES " Experience not required: Rookie coaches a growing NHL trend. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 805 words.

" BBN--DODGERS-BELLINGER " Bellinger hits for cycle as Wood, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-1. By Steven Wine. SENT: 662 words, photos.

" SWM--WORLDS " Patskevich, Kolesnichenko get Russia's 3rd gold of worlds. SENT: 123 words - will be updated.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.