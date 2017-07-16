A father of seven killed while trying to intervene in a domestic dispute in western Sydney has been remembered as a loving father who would step in to help anyone.

The 50-year-old, named in media reports as Ioakima Sini, died outside his neighbour's Whalan house about 5.30pm on Saturday.

The father and grandfather was trying to put an end to a fight between a teenager and people known to him, including his mother, when a knife was allegedly turned on Sini instead.

× The victim was identified as Ioakima Sini, a father of seven. The victim was identified as Ioakima Sini, a father of seven.

Billy Krey, 19, was found at a relative's home not long after the incident and was charged with murder.

A relative of Sini, Elena Simeona, said his attempt to stop the fight showed his character.

"He's that sort of guy. He will try and stop whatever," she told reporters in Sydney

"He was a loving father. He would do anything for his kids."

The fight reportedly involved Krey's girlfriend.

Neighbours recalled "chaos" and said there were "people everywhere" when the tragedy unfolded.

"(He was) just trying to help a bad situation," one woman told the Nine Network.

"It was just awful."