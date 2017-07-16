ATLANTA (AP) " Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.

Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp called it an attempted federal takeover and insisted his office was already protecting Georgia's vote from hackers.

That stance earned him national media coverage ahead of his campaign for governor. But Kemp's assurances threatened to become a liability after new details emerged last month about major security mistakes. It turns out that the contractor managing Georgia's election technology exposed the personal information of every Georgia voter for months on a public website, among other problems.

With his critics demanding accountability, Kemp announced Friday that he plans to bring the center's operations in-house within a year.