An astonishing video has emerged of a moped rider making a pathetic attempt to fake a road crash in an apparent insurance scam.

The footage, which was shot on a British motorist's dashcam earlier this month, shows her view as she drives along a residential street.

But a man with a moped then appears in the road and pushes his scooter back into the front of her car as she approaches.

The man then dramatically throws himself on the bonnet as the driver shouts: "What the hell? You idiot!"

The woman then confronts the young man and his friend, who appears to be filming the aftermath of the incident.

The pair pretend a road accident has happened until the woman tells them they are being recorded by a dash cam, prompting them to quickly conceal their identities and run away.

She tells them: "I've got a camera. Do you understand you are on video, you complete idiot."

She then calls the police and the pair disappear in different directions.

The footage, filmed on the afternoon of July 2, was uploaded online as a warning to motorists of insurance scams.

The identity of the woman in the car has not been established however, meaning it is unclear whether the police investigated.

Figures released last week showed that insurance companies thwart around $44.5million worth of fraudulent claims every week in the UK.

Over 2,500 fake claims are put in each week, the Association of British Insurers found, which would be worth around $2.3billion over a year.

Latest figures show there was a rise in opportunistic motor insurance frauds from 54,000 in 2015 to 57,000 last year.

A study by uSwitch recently found that as many as a quarter of innocent drivers have been unable to prove they were not at fault for an accident, leaving them facing larger bills.

The sale of dashcams has rocketed in recent years partly in response, with some insurers offering discounts for drivers who use them.