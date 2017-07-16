A disgusted easyJet passenger has complained after having to sit next to a man and woman while they had sex.

Gary Power posted his gripe to the airline's Facebook page yesterday after boarding his flight to Alicante from Manchester Airport.

The tourist said he boarded the EZY1917 service at 7.10am on Monday and was revolted when the man and women adjacent to him began their romp, the Daily Mail reported.

He said: "Well done @easyjet - got on my flight from Manchester to Alicante and what happened during the flight?

Advertisement

"The man and woman sat next to me proper going for it...and not even being discreet!

"My particular favourites from the whole experience was that the 2 elderly women sat opposite, whilst distracting (I presume their about 5 year-old granddaughter) so she didn't see it, couldn't get enough of it - eyes popping out of their head with disbelief but still having a good nosey.

"Oh yeah, and the fella sat in front of them who even had the cheek of tell me to move my head so he could get a better look. My eyes have never been so glued to my iPad so much! 1-0 Brits abroad."

It comes amid a spate of lewd and crude behaviour on board flights from Britain to Spain, which has airline bosses worried.

In June, Tracey Bolton, 39, and Shaun Edmondson, 31, were accused of having sex on board a Ryanair flight to Ibiza.

Ms Bolton has kept her head down since the video went viral on social media.

He two people involved in the latest mid-flight romp are yet to be identified.

An easyJet spokesman said: "As this alleged activity was not reported to the crew on the flight, they were not able to intervene.

"We have contacted the passenger who posted the details on social media and have apologised for his experience."