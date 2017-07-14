TORONTO (AP) " A judge in Toronto has dismissed a request to freeze the assets of a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner.

Omar Khadr last week was reportedly issued an $8 million (CA$10.5 million) settlement by the Canadian government after a court ruled his rights were violated at the American prison.

Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.

The soldier's widow and a man blinded in the 2002 firefight won a default $134.1-million wrongful-death judgment against Khadr in Utah.

In Thursday's ruling the judge rejected the widow's request to freeze Khadr's assets for payment of that judgment.