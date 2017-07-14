Five acid attacks in 90 minutes in East London have Scotland Yard scrambling to find the riders of a moped.

Metropolitan police say the attacks involved a "corrosive" substance being thrown in people's faces.

Metropolitan police are advising the the five attacks are suspected as linked.

The victims have been taken to hospital, with one of them suffering 'life-changing injuries'.

A male teen has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery and is currently being held in custody at an east London police station.

#Clapton Moped driver was sprayed with acid by a thief that tried to steal his moped on Upper Clapton #E5 @MPSHackney @LAS_HART @LAS_JRU pic.twitter.com/7bfsl9kyV6 — London 999 Feed (@999London) July 14, 2017

A 32-year-old man, who was a moped, sustained facial injuries, after the assailants pulled up alongside him in Hackney at about 10.25pm (local time), BBC News reported.

They threw acid in his face then drove away after stealing his vehicle.

At 11.05pm (local time), a corrosive substance was reportedly thrown in the face of a person by two men on a moped in Shoreditch High Street.

The victim was taken to hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

At 11.18pm (local time), police received reports of a robbery in Cazenove Road, Stoke Newington, where a corrosive substance had been thrown.

Officers found a man with facial injuries that have been described as life-changing.

A fourth incident, in Chatsworth Road, Stoke Newington, occurred at about 11.37pm.

A man on a moped was in traffic when two men on a moped pulled up alongside him, sprayed liquid in his face, before stealing his vehicle.

The victim has been taken to an east London hospital.

Police and ambulances on Hackney/Queensbridge Road, possible acid/petrol attack. Lots of @UberEATS @Deliveroo drivers rallied round pic.twitter.com/ndAtXV9Kj8 — Sarah Cobbold (@sarah_cobbold) July 13, 2017

A Met Police spokesman told MailOnline that a fifth incident occurred during that time, but no further details were provided.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are trying to trace the suspects.

London acid attacks

London has experienced a spate of acid attacks in recent months.

Two Australian sisters were seriously burnt in April after acid was flung into the Mangle nightclub in East London.

Isobella Fraser, 22, was in the British capital visiting her sister Prue, 20. Both experienced "painful" burns, though their faces were not touched. Up to 10 other clubbers were injured in the attack.

Last month, a young woman was celebrating her 21st birthday when a man threw acid through the open window of her car. Resham Khan suffered "life changing" burns to her face, and her cousin was hospitalised in a coma.

