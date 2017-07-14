The New Zealand victim of a jet blast in the Caribbean has been named.

Gayleen McEwan, 57, of Blenheim, died after hitting her head when she was knocked over by the blast of a jetliner taking off at St Maarten while enjoying a holiday with her husband and two Kiwi friends.

× The 57-year-old New Zealander had been standing at a fence near the runway. Photo / Getty Images The 57-year-old New Zealander had been standing at a fence near the runway. Photo / Getty Images

Sister-in-law Janice McEwan said the family in Marlborough were still in shock.

"We're just trying to take it in and gathering from different places. That's all we can do

Advertisement

"It's a difficult time."

McEwan reportedly owned Blenheim Palms Motel and was a mother-of-three who was with husband Phill and two Kiwi friends.

Island tourism director Rolando Brison, has been in touch with the woman's family and told the Herald they are "totally distraught".

"They are currently handling arrangements. They are totally distraught," Brison said.

"At this time I'm not at liberty to reveal any names out of respect for the family."

The landing and taking-off of of all types and sizes of aircraft at the international airport of St Maarten, which is close to the beach, is a major tourist attraction.

× Jet plane landing over beach into Princess Juliana International Airport, St. Maarten. Photo / Getty Images Jet plane landing over beach into Princess Juliana International Airport, St. Maarten. Photo / Getty Images

× McEwan's family are said to be "totally distraught". Photo / Supplied McEwan's family are said to be "totally distraught". Photo / Supplied

"Many tourists come to the island to experience the thrills of the landing of approaching aircraft flying low above their heads," police said.

The tourists hold on to the airport fence and stand in the jet blast of large aircraft, but it was "extremely dangerous".

Police said emergency services were called to Beacon Hill Rd near the airport runway of the Princess Juliana International Airport on Wednesday about 6pm.

"Several persons were holding on to the airport fence during the take-off of a large jet aircraft," they said.

"During the take-off this aircraft a 57-year-old female tourist from New Zealand was blown away by the jet blast and was seriously injured."

She died shortly after as a result of the injuries she sustained, police said.

The warning has also been posted on the St Maarten Police Facebook site.

The Herald has tried to reach the police for further comments.

Authorities are also appealing for tourists and the public to adhere to warning signs at the end of the runway.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said today: "The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown, Barbados, is in contact with next of kin and is providing consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations we are unable to provide any further information."

Outrage over video footage

Footage of desperate attempts to resuscitate the New Zealand woman after the incident has disgusted those who saw it.

A two-minute clip of McEwan lying prone on the beach as witnesses performed CPR was posted on Facebook.

The video, which has since been removed from the social media website, drew ire from commenters who were horrified the woman's final moments were broadcast.

"The fella who tape this... how would you feel if that was your sister or mother and somebody is taping her," one person asked.

"You're such a disrespectful idiot for recording this!" another commented.

Other people were less sympathetic to the New Zealander's plight and remarked that the woman should have read the signs warning people to stay away from the area.

"Omg well that when they don't listen and read and move away," wrote one person.

In 2012 a young woman was seriously injured as she was thrown against a concrete barrier by the blast of an arriving JetBlue airplane. Video of it was posted on YouTube in 2012.