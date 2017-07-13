A 19-year-old woman who was held captive in a dog cage in the basement of a Milwaukee home and forced to have sex with multiple men finally managed to escape when her alleged captor left to appear in court on other charges.

Benjamin Hooks, 24, is accused of forcing the teenager to wear a dog collar while she was tied down, blindfolded and raped by multiple men at the home on the city's north side during the autumn of 2016.

The victim told police she would only get one to two meals a day and she had to share them with a pit bull that was also locked in the basement with her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox6.

The woman said she managed to escape the brutality when Hooks had to leave the house to attend a court appearance.

He is currently facing a string of human trafficking charges in a separate case involving a 20-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl.

The woman told investigators that she had gone to live at the home - which features three homes adjacent to each other - to take care of the 69-year-old female property owner.

She said people, including Hooks, started showing up and taking over the property shortly after she arrived.

The homeowner told Fox6 that Hooks had made a home there secretly after someone had moved out.

"I didn't have a f***ing thing to do with this. He snuck in. He snuck in and did it," she said.

He has three open cases that were filed between January and May this year.

In January he was charged with substantial battery, intentional bodily harm, habitual criminality repeater.

In early May he was charged with a string of offences, including first degree sexual assault, use of a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment.

He was charged with human trafficking in late May.