US President Donald Trump has been captured on video telling the French President's wife that she is "such good shape".

Trump watchers have zeroed in on the moment, which was caught 54 minutes into a Facebook Live video published on Emmanuel Macron's official page.

"You're in such good shape ... beautiful," the US President remarks as he looks Brigitte Macron, 64, up and down.

Macron's reaction is not visible in the video, but she leaves with US First Lady Melania Trump soon after the comment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The US President is in Paris to mark Bastille Day, France's national day, and to meet Emmanuel Macron, 39.

Trump and Brigitte Macron had another uncomfortable moment earlier in the day when she went for a handshake and he went in for a hug, before awkwardly gripping onto her hand.

Related articles:

WORLD

Chaotic start to Trump's Paris visit

14 Jul, 2017 5:32am
time to read clock icon 4 minutes to read
WANGANUI CHRONICLE

Gwynne Dyer: Still not the smoking gun

14 Jul, 2017 7:30am
time to read clock icon 4 minutes to read
WORLD

Convincing tool puts words in Obama's mouth

13 Jul, 2017 11:58am
time to read clock icon 3 minutes to read
WORLD

Obscure law could nail Donald Trump

13 Jul, 2017 11:41am
time to read clock icon 4 minutes to read