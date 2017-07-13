US President Donald Trump has been captured on video telling the French President's wife that she is "such good shape".

Trump watchers have zeroed in on the moment, which was caught 54 minutes into a Facebook Live video published on Emmanuel Macron's official page.

"You're in such good shape ... beautiful," the US President remarks as he looks Brigitte Macron, 64, up and down.

Macron's reaction is not visible in the video, but she leaves with US First Lady Melania Trump soon after the comment.

The US President is in Paris to mark Bastille Day, France's national day, and to meet Emmanuel Macron, 39.

Trump and Brigitte Macron had another uncomfortable moment earlier in the day when she went for a handshake and he went in for a hug, before awkwardly gripping onto her hand.