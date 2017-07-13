NEW YORK (AP) " Unless an unexpected breakout is lurking, this summer will likely pass without a major big-screen comedy hit.

"The House," ''Rough Night," ''Baywatch" and "Snatched" have all disappointed despite the star power of Will Ferrell, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson and Amy Schumer, respectively. Laughs are drying up at the multiplex, and it's a trend that goes beyond this summer.

The downturn begs the question: Can the big-screen comedy survive the superhero era? As studios have increasingly focused on franchises that play around the globe, comedies are getting squeezed.

Many of the top names in comedy describe an unmistakable sense that the era of "Superbad," ''Pineapple Express" and "Step Brothers" may be closing " and that an increasingly restrictive Hollywood landscape is partly to blame.