PHILADELPHIA (AP) " Several hundred workers, including baggage handlers, cleaners and customer service agents at three New York-area airports and Philadelphia International Airport have suspended a strike while contract talks continue.

The airport workers at Newark Liberty International Airport walked off the job at 9 p.m. Tuesday in a labor dispute with their employer, PrimeFlight, a subcontractor for several airlines.

A spokeswoman for the 32BJ Service Employees International Union said late Tuesday that workers also planned to strike John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports in New York, along with the Philadelphia airport early Wednesday.

But union vice president Rob Hill announced early Wednesday that "last-minute" talks between the union and American Airlines have resumed, so the union has "suspended" the strike while talks continued.

Advertisement

PrimeFlight and American Airlines couldn't immediately be reached for comment.