MOSCOW (AP) " They may have been the hidden link between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government: A Moscow-based billionaire and his pop star son who, like Trump, bridge the worlds of real estate, the entertainment industry and the highest level of politics.

Emails posted Tuesday on Twitter by Trump's eldest son show him willing to take what's described as Russian government dirt on Hillary Clinton that would help his father's candidacy.

Six days after the first message, Donald Trump Jr. joined his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump campaign adviser Paul Manafort for a meeting with a Russian lawyer to follow up on the "official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," as one email describes the bounty.