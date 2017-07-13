A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after his daughters witnessed two masked men open fire in a suburban street in Peakhurst, Sydney.

Rabie Daher, 34, was shot multiple times in his driveway at Johnstone St around 8.15pm last night (local time), the Daily Telegraph reports.

When police arrived at the scene, Mr Daher was profusely bleeding in his driveway.

Neighbour Greta Harrison said the victims two daughters were hysterical as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

"His two daughters were singing out 'daddy daddy' after it happened last night," Ms Harrison said.

"I didn't see anything, but I heard lots of gunshots, it was so loud.

"I thought it was something banging on the back door at first."

Mr Daher's mother, who was inside the home during the attack, says a child witnessed the unfolding attack.

"You raise your kids in the best schools to be good people ... I don't know what's happening," she told the Nine Network.

Paramedics treated Mr Daher at the scene before he was sent to St George Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police confirmed another man, 35, was also a victim to the attack, but only suffered minor injuries. He was sent to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed that the attack was targeted, with witnesses telling police a pair of masked men were see running from the scene towards Evans St.

The shooting took place in a quiet suburban area, less then 100m away from a primary school.

Police set up a crime scene, blocking off Johnstone St, with forensics going over evidence.

Police also tapped off a car which was found near the scene of the shooting.

A nearby resident, who arrived at the scene just before the shooting, was advised by police they were searching for a car with P-plates, which could be connected to the attack.

The Daily Telegraph understands the woman who made the emergency call is Mr Daher's sister.