Terrifying footage has captured the moment a newborn baby goes flying head first onto a set of train tracks in Melbourne.

The video shows a mother and father turning their back on their child's pram as they look at the train timetable.

Moments later the pram can be seen rolling towards the tracks before tumbling over.

The mother and father sprint over as the tiny tot is seen slipping out of the pram and onto the surface of the tracks.

The father then jumps onto the tracks to rescue his baby as the mother waits in fear on the edge of the platform.

Later on the baby is seen being cradled by its father.

It is unclear whether the baby suffered any injuries.

Metro Trains, who run the network in Melbourne, said it was the third such incident to have been recorded in four months and are urging "distracted" parents to be vigilant.

"It only takes a split second for an accident to happen. While incidents like this are rare, even one is too many."