The medical director for the American Red Cross killed his girlfriend, their baby boy and the pet dog before turning the gun on himself, police say.

The family was identified as John Henry Lunetta, 40, Karen Jackson, 35, and their baby John Jr, who was set to celebrate his first birthday today.

Neighbours were stunned over the killings, saying they never though Lunetta was capable of something like this.

Karen, pictured with her son John, just recently qualified as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Photo / Facebook

"It was very shocking to hear," neighbour Michael Bernardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I know he loved his baby. I know he loved his dog."

His wife, Denise Bernardo, said she would have laughed if someone said a month earlier that Lunetta was capable of killing his family.

"This is deranged. He must have snapped," she said.

However, Jackson's 10-year-old daughter said Lunetta was controlling and that they argued a lot. She was not at the home during the killings and is now staying with other family.

John Lunetta with his son John Jr after he was born. Photo / Facebook

Lunetta was a doctor who worked as a Red Cross medical director for the Nevada region with a focus on blood services.

Jackson had just passed a certification test to become a family nurse. Her car was reportedly found with a stack of nursing textbooks in the back seat next to a baby's car seat.

Neighbours said they never saw her between her job and her nursing classes.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.