An enormous iceberg almost six times the size of Auckland city has broken off a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica, scientists said yesterday.

The iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf, scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said. The iceberg weighs a trillion tons, they said.

The image released by European Space Agency ESA shows a lump of ice more than twice the size of Luxembourg has broken off the Larsen-C ice shelf in Antarctica.

The process, known as calving, happened in the past few days, when a 5800sq km section broke away.



The break was detected by Nasa's satellite instrument, Modis, on the Aqua satellite, and confirmed by a second, they said. The European Space Agency has also confirmed the break.

The iceberg contains so much mass that if all of it were added to the ocean, it would drive almost 3mm of global sea level rise. In this case though, the ice was already afloat so there won't be a substantial sea level change.

"We have been anticipating this for months, and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometres of ice," said Adrian Luckman of Swansea University. "We will continue to monitor the impact of this calving on the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and the fate of this huge iceberg."

This November 10, 2016 aerial photo released by Nasa, shows a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf.

It was a natural event that wasn't caused by man-made climate change, said Swansea glaciologist Martin O'Leary.

Nonetheless, "this puts the ice shelf in a very vulnerable position", he said.



The change will mean the Antarctic coastline will have to be redrawn, according to Ted Scambos, senior research scientist with the National Snow and Ice Data Centre.

Indeed, it means that the Larsen C ice shelf, previously the fourth largest of its kind in Antarctica, is now probably only the fifth or sixth largest, Scambos said.

Nasa and European Space Agency satellites have been monitoring the shelf, offering dramatic pictures of the break that heightened interest beyond the scientific community.



Scientists from the UK-based Antarctic project, Midas, have been monitoring the rift in Larsen C for years, after research on the collapse of the Larsen A shelf in 1995 and the breakup of the Larsen B shelf in 2002.

The project, which is investigating the effects of a warming climate through a combination of fieldwork, satellite observation and computer simulation, describes the iceberg as one of the largest recorded.

This November 10, 2016 aerial photo released by Nasa, shows a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf.

The researchers suggest the iceberg is likely to break into fragments and say that although some of the ice may stay nearby for decades, parts of it may drift north into warmer waters. But researchers say much more study needs to be done to determine the cause.

"At this point it would be premature to say that this was caused by global warming," said Anna Hogg of the Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling at the University of Leeds.

