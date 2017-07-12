MIAMI (AP) " The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

1:23 p.m.

Players' association head Tony Clark says the union is willing to talk with management to "see if some common ground can be found" on pace-of-play issues.

Major League Baseball proposed several initiatives last offseason, including a 20-second pitch clock, limits on mound visits by catchers and raising the bottom of the strike zone. The only change made was to allow intentional walks to be signaled without throwing pitches.

Advertisement

MLB has the right to unilaterally impose for 2018 the proposals made last offseason that were not accepted.

Clark says "we've talked to our guys and our guys are engaged in the dialogue."

___

1:14 p.m.

Major League Baseball could soon award multiple All-Star Games to host cities.

Next year's game will be at the Washington Nationals and the 2019 game will be in Cleveland. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the clubs hoping to host. The Cubs last had the game in 1990 and the Dodgers in 1980.

"I'll probably do three at once," Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

___

12:53 p.m.

No change will be made this season in the Cleveland Indians' use of the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.

Just after the season started, Major League Baseball said there had been "productive discussions" about transitioning away from the logo.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said: "I think it's safe to say you're not going to see any dramatic developments until we're through the 2017 season."

___

12:48 p.m.

Major League Baseball expects a rebound in the percentage of African-American players.

Of players on opening-day rosters this year, 7.7 percent were African-Americans, down from 18 percent in 1991, according to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says youth programs MLB has instituted will help and that, based on last month's amateur draft, "I'm very optimistic you will see an increase in African-American players at the big league level."

___

12:38 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Aaron Judge is the kind of player "who can become the face of the game."

Speaking to the Baseball Writers' Association of America, Manfred called Judge "absolutely phenomenal."

He said: "I mean there is no other word to describe it. He is a tremendous talent on the field and really appealing off the field."

The New York Yankees rookie, who leads the major leagues with 30 home runs, won Monday night's All-Star Home Run Derby.

___

12:26 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there are "three viable bidding groups that are essentially in the same place in terms of price" in the Miami Marlins sale process.

The groups include Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney; New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter; and Jorge Mas.

Manfred says of a timeframe for resolution: "I'm pretty consistent that will happen in the relative future."

___

12:17 p.m.

The American League can pull even in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

If the AL wins the game at Marlins Park, it would be the fifth straight time it has topped the National League in the Midsummer Classic.

A win also would knot the all-time series: Going into Tuesday, the NL leads the series 43-42, with two ties.

The all-time All-Star series has been even only once before. The AL won the first three meetings, and it took until 1964 before the NL caught up " the teams were then 17-17-1 against one another.

That was during an eight-year run of NL wins, from 1963 through 1970.

Over the last two decades, though, the AL has had a mighty upper hand, going 16-3-1 in the last 20 games entering Tuesday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball