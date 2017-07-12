TOP STORY:

LONDON " Venus Williams, 37 and in contention for what would be a sixth Wimbledon title, faces 20-year-old French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. Play starts at 7 a.m. ET (1100 GMT). UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

OLY--2024 BIDS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland " After Los Angeles and Paris laid out their Olympic hosting plans Tuesday, their mayors said they could work together on a deal to ensure both cities host a Summer Games soon. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 555 words, photos. Will be updated after vote.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

BERGERAC, France " Some days, the Tour de France is more of an amble than a race. Easing back into the saddle after their first rest day, Tour riders chat as they enjoy a fairly leisurely day " happy to let two riders breakaway in front before what is expected to be a sprint finish in Bergerac, where German Marcel Kittel will be hunting a fourth stage victory. By Samuel Petrequin and John Leicester. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

" CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR " A gastronomic, sporting and cultural guide to Wednesday's Stage 11. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP FUTURE

SILVERSTONE, England " The future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is under threat after the circuit's owners triggered a break clause in its contract. By Rob Harris. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--BAYERN-JAMES

BIRMINGHAM, England " Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has signed a one-year deal with Aston Villa. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--HERTHA-JONATHAN KLINSMANN

BERLIN " Hertha Berlin signed Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Juergen Klinsmann, on Tuesday after he impressed during his trial with the Bundesliga club. SENT: 270 words.

SOC--EVERTON'S AMBITION

LIVERPOOL, England " Wayne Rooney's sentimental return to Everton after 13 years away fits the image of a club often criticized for living in the past amid the fast-evolving world of English soccer. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN--SUMMER LEAGUE

UNDATED " Lonzo Ball will have to wait for another shot at De'Aaron Fox. Their summer showdown Monday was canceled. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BKN--PACERS-BOGDANOVIC

INDIANAPOLIS " The Indiana Pacers have officially signed forward Bojan Bogdanovic. SENT: 140 words.

BKN--TIMBERWOLVES-GIBSON

MINNEAPOLIS " Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson says he didn't realize his Illinois driver's license had been suspended until his arrest last week for a traffic violation in New York. SENT: 150 words, photos.

BKN--CAVALIERS-CALDERON

CLEVELAND " The Cavaliers have signed free agent guard Jose Calderon to a one-year contract. SENT: 160 words.

BKN--CLIPPERS-TEODOSIC

LOS ANGELES " The Clippers have signed guard Milos Teodosic. SENT: 100 words.

BBO--ALL-STAR GAME

MIAMI " Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge have become the face of baseball as a gleaming, modernist ballpark and a city known for its Latino culture host the All-Star Game for the first time. After decades of falling behind, the sport finally has stepped up its national promotion. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 1170 words, photos.

BBO--HOME RUN DERBY

MIAMI " Aaron Judge hit the glass behind left field that supports the retractable roof at Marlins Park. He drove balls over the Red Grooms home run sculpture in left-center, over the batter's eye in center and " unusually for a Home Run Derby, to the opposite field, too. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 900 words, photos.

