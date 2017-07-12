THERESA, N.Y. (AP) " Court records show that a U.S. Army soldier charged with killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper once plotted to shoot up his Michigan middle school while a teenager.

MLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2u3DmOm ) Justin Walters was 15 and a ninth-grader at Macatawa Bay Middle School in Holland, Michigan, when he and a classmate were accused of compiling a "die or dead list" and planning to shoot people then kill themselves.

Another classmate tipped off police to the 1999 plot. The Grand Rapids Press reports Walters pleaded guilty in family court to conspiracy to carry a dangerous weapon.

Now 32, Walters was charged with murder Monday after police say he fatally shot his wife, Nichole Walters, and Trooper Joel Davis on Sunday at the Walters' home in Theresa.