NEW YORK (AP) " Books of Obama photographs will be in the news this fall.

A collection of White House pictures of Michelle Obama is coming out Oct. 17, Ten Speed Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "Chasing Light" will feature 150 color shots and personal commentary by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon.

"Mrs. Obama is a source of light and inspiration in my life," Lucidon said in a statement issued through Ten Speed, a Penguin Random House imprint. "She was a mentor to me and so many people around the world. The work she has done with young people, especially girls and underserved youth, has helped me realize that I want to spend my life helping others reach their fullest potential."

"Chasing Light" arrives three weeks before "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," a book of Barack Obama pictures by White House photographer Pete Souza. Souza has built a wide following on social media by posting shots of Obama that contrast dramatically with images from Donald Trump's administration.