British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered an inquiry into a contaminated blood scandal that has left 2400 people dead.

She announced the decision at a Cabinet meeting and the details will be agreed in consultation with the families affected.

Thousands of people were given NHS blood products infected with hepatitis C and HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

Many of those affected and their families believe they were not told of the risks involved and there have been allegations of a cover up.

The inquiry will investigate what went wrong and decide if any further action should be taken. It could take the form of a Hillsborough style panel or a judge-led inquiry but the final decision will be taken after speaking to the families involved.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said it was "necessary to determine the causes of this terrible injustice" after new evidence came to light.

A letter this month, signed by the leaders of all the main political parties and addressed to May, called for an investigation.

It also spoke of claims that key documents associated with the scandal were destroyed by Department of Health officials and that contaminated products were "not removed from the blood supply once the dangers became known".

The scandal mainly affected patients with haemophilia across the UK. Some of the blood products used later turned out to be infected with hepatitis C and HIV and 2400 people died as a result.