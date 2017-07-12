It was meant to serve as a warning.

But Queensland Rail has unwittingly given rise to a new internet hero. Fridge Man.

In the latest instalment of its #trainetiquettetuesday series, the Sunshine State rail authority posted CCTV footage of a man using the Bowen Hills lift and train platform to move a fridge via a trolley.

The footage shows the man loading the fridge onto a train before being moved right back off again by a guard and slapped with a A$250 fine.

"Today's #TrainEtiquetteTuesday is a simple one: please book a removalist," it said in a social media post.

It has since been shared more than 2000 times on Facebook but perhaps has not had the impact the rail authority desired.

"Legendary," posted one Facebook user underneath, followed closely by another hailing it as "Australian ingenuity at its finezt (sic)".

The clip also shows another man moving a couch by train, flipping it along a platform until he ran off to find a supermarket trolley, which then allowed him to wheel it away.

× Couch Man loads his cargo onto a nearby shopping trolley and continues on his merry way. Photo / Queensland Rail Facebook Couch Man loads his cargo onto a nearby shopping trolley and continues on his merry way. Photo / Queensland Rail Facebook

QR spokeswoman Justine Scarff told ABC Radio Brisbane that the rules forbade people bringing things onto trains that did fit on luggage racks or under seats.

"We obviously need to be mindful of other people travelling; trains are for people, they aren't for fridges and couches unfortunately," she told the broadcaster.

"I hope he decided to book a removalist as we would encourage people to do, or call up one of his mates with a ute."

On the Facebook post, which has been shared as widely as the United States, France and the Middle East, many pointed out that the men may not have been able to afford the services of a removalist.

"You don't go to that level of effort if you can afford a removalist. Desperate times call for desperate measures," wrote one poster.