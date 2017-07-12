Drone footage has captured the terrifying moment an enormous school of sharks swam beneath a group of bodyboarding children.

Shooting footage from the sky, photographer Sean Scott was shocked to see two 3m bronze whalers stalking the boarders at Western Australia's Red Bluff Beach.

Speaking to Channel 9, Scott said the bronze whalers came extremely close to the children as they floated above the water.

"I've never seen them come that close to people ... It's probably as big as they get.

"I flew [my drone] over and then saw these sharks sort of swimming across thinking, 'what's going on here?'

"They were obviously going over to have a little bit of a look and got pretty close and realised that wasn't their food chain and turned around," Scott said.

"But it was pretty incredible to see these boys just floating on their back."

The bronze whalers swam close to the children as they floated on their bodyboards in the waters just metres from shore before they surfed through large waves.

Scott was amazed at how people and sharks were co-existing side by side given the fact people were diving and surfing very close to a giant bait ball, which attracted the sharks. A bait ball is created when a fish in a school swim close together to defend themselves against predators, appearing like a shadow in the sea.

The Queensland photographer also captured footage of up to 150 bronze whalers circling a bait ball at the popular beach.

Photographer Sean Scott said he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw two 3m bronze whalers stalking the youngsters then swimming through schools of baitfish.

Bronze whaler sharks (pictured) often come close to shore and are not typically known for acting aggressively towards humans.

"I was in awe of these sharks, they were beautiful-looking sharks and there were so many of them," he said.

Bronze whaler sharks often come close to shore and are not typically known for acting aggressively towards humans.