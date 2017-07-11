A daughter has been left outraged when her elderly mother received a meal described as "dog food" in the rest home she lives in.

Karen Sinclair posted a photo of her mother's food to Facebook which shows what is believed to be a handful of beans, meat chunks that looks similar to spam and an un-buttered plain piece of bread.

She alleges Las Colinas Nursing Facility's actions are disrespectful, abusive and constitute neglect.

"I brought mum back to nursing home for dinner. I was blown away by what they were serving. This is what we all have to look forward to in our senior years," Sinclair wrote on Facebook.

"It is total BS that this neglect is allowed by the state while the billion dollar nursing home company serves slop to my 87 year old mother.

"I wonder what the administrator, DON and owners had for dinner tonight. No response from state representatives that addressed these issues in their campaigns. It is sad that Americans accept this neglect, abuse and disrespectful treatment to our loved ones. Sometimes we have no alternatives. We need to stand together."

Sinclair's post has caused outrage on social media with more than 100,000 people reacting to the image.

"Beans, Spam (?) chunks, and plain white bread......yum. This is not the type of "nutrition" an older citizen who can't fix food for themselves should be subjected to," one person wrote.

"I wouldn't give that slop to a dog disgusting!"

One woman who claims to have worked in nursing homes said she hasn't seen a meal like it before.

"I've worked in nursing homes for 30 years. There have been some days when the meals are not the best, but I don't think I've ever seen one that bad."