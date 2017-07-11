A 14-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted by her phone in the bath.

According to her family Madison Coe, from New Mexico in the United States, had either plugged in her phone or tried to use it while she was submerged in the water.

Her grandmother told local news outlet KDBN there was a "burn mark" on the teens hand from where she'd grabbed the device.

"She was very smart. Very good in school. She just loved life," she said.

"We want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging.

"We need to teach our children that electricity and water do not mix."