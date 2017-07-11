A Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump jnr during the 2016 presidential campaign insists she had no compromising information on Hillary Clinton to offer.

Natalia Veselnitskaya's statement contrasts with an email exchange released by Trump's eldest son.

Asked if she had compromising information on Clinton, Veselnitskaya told reporters today it is "not true" and Trump jnr "was told so".

"I never had compromising information and could not have had," she says, adding that she does "not represent anyone other than myself".

The lawyer insists she was "offered to meet with Trump jnr" in a "private setting not connected to the fact that he is the son of the presidential candidate".

The lawyer also claims she was not even sure that Donald Trump had already won the Republican nomination by then.