FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) " The New York Jets' plan for a helicopter landing pad at their New Jersey training facility is drawing objections from some who question the need since an airport is just a couple of miles away.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2tGs67O ) reports that the borough of Madison has lodged objections to the Jets' application, which was filed in March. The borough says that there's "no demand" for a helipad so close to the Morristown Airport and that it could be a safety risk.

An attempt to build a helipad in 2013 was stalled when some community members objected.

The NFL team now argues that it doesn't need local approval because its training facility in Florham Park is on property owned by the state.

