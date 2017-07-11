UNIONTOWN, Ohio (AP) " A man with a history of confrontations with police shot one officer four times while he was responding to a domestic violence call before another officer returned fire and killed the suspect, investigators said.

Uniontown Sgt. David White, the veteran officer who was injured, underwent surgery and was in stable condition Monday, but he faces more procedures and a long road ahead, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday night after 28-year-old Ryan Probst's sister called 911 to report a domestic disturbance at a home in Uniontown, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Akron.

Probst was alone in the house when officers arrived and began shooting, hitting White four times, said Stark County Sheriff George Maier. Probst was killed when another officer returned fire, Maier said.

Advertisement

The sheriff said officers had dealt with Probst before Sunday night and that he had a history of confrontations with police and that officers had removed guns from the home in the past.

Probst was convicted of aggravated menacing in 2014 and also charged with aggravated menacing in 2012, but that was reduced to disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Uniontown Police Chief Harold Britt said White has spent 25 years in law enforcement and started working with the department in 2002.