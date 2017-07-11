MEXICO CITY (AP) " Investigators say targets of high-tech spying in Mexico included an international group of experts sent to the country by the Inter-American Human Rights Commission.

The spyware previously was directed at journalists, activists and opposition politicians in Mexico. But targeting foreign experts operating under the aegis of an international body marks an escalation of the scandal.

A report released Monday by the internet watchdog group Citizen Lab found that someone sent emails with links to the spyware to the International Group of Independent Experts. Those experts had been critical of the government's investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a rural teachers college in Guerrero state.

The Israeli-made spyware is sold exclusively to governments. The Mexican government bought it, but it's not clear who used it.