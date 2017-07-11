TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON " LONDON " All 16 men's and women's fourth-round singles matches are on the Wimbledon schedule Monday, with past champions Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray among those in action. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. Play began at 1030 GMT. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

WITH:

" TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE.

" TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Live updates from Wimbledon.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

CHAMBERY, France " Chris Froome probably hoped he had a bigger lead than his 18-second advantage over Fabio Aru on the Tour de France's first rest day. At least he's still in one piece, though, on Monday's rest day for riders. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 621 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-FROOME

BERGERAC, France " Race leader Chris Froome has described suggestions that he deliberately barged into rival Fabio Aru during a grueling Tour de France stage as "crazy." SENT: 330 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC-ROONEY'S RETURN

LIVERPOOL, England " Wayne Rooney to speaks the media after his return to boyhood club Everton from Manchester United. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--GOLD CUP-MEXICO-EL SALVADOR

SAN DIEGO " Elias Hernandez has never played in the World Cup since joining Mexico's national soccer team in 2010. He's doing everything he can to change that. SENT: 580 words, photos.

Also:

" SOC--DORTMUND-GUERREIRO. Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro has operation on foot injury. SENT: 99 words.

OLYMPICS:

OLY-2024 BIDS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland "Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and French President Emmanuel Macron meet with IOC leaders to start two days of Olympic meetings that will shape the 2024 Summer Games hosting contest. IOC members should vote Tuesday to add the 2028 hosting rights, and make winners of both LA and Paris in September. By Graham Dunbar. First story by 1600 GMT.

OLY--IOC-MANAGEMENT REVIEW

LAUSANNE, Switzerland " The International Olympic Committee has been advised to give its ethics panel more power to investigate suspected unethical conduct. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 132 words. Will be updated.

AUTO RACING:

CAR--F1-RESURGENT RICCIARDO

SPIELBERG, Austria " Daniel Ricciardo has found the "sweet spot" in a Red Bull car that is showing increasing signs of challenging Ferrari and Mercedes for pace. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 695 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SRI LANKA-ZIMBABWE

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka " Zimbabwe clinched its first one-day international series win against Sri Lanka after beating the hosts by three wickets in the decider to secure a 3-2 victory on Monday. SENT: 87 words, will be updated.

Other stories:

" BKN--SUMMER LEAGUE RDP. Busy NBA schedule not totally foreign to Celtics' Tatum. SENT: 813 words.

" BBO--MLB CAPSULES. Freeland narrowly misses no-hitter as Rockies beat White Sox. SENT: 2,483 words, photos.

" BBM--TEBOW WATCH. Tim Tebow has an 8-game hitting streak going for St. Lucie. SENT: 524 words, photos.

" BBO--THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL. Braun capable of strong second half " if he can stay healthy. By Noah Trister. SENT: 589 words, photos.

" BBO--VIRTUAL REALITY BASEBALL. Take me out to the screen: VR baseball a hit. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 564 words, photos.

