A family was left furious after their two dogs were shot by a Minneapolis police officer.

CCTV footage captured the moment that Jennifer LeMay's Staffordshire terriers approach an officer, who is in their backyard investigating a burglary report.

Neither of the dogs, named Ciroc and Rocko, appear to be acting aggressively and one can clearly be seen wagging its tail, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite this the officer draws his firearm and shoots one pet, then the other.

The dogs can be seen on the ground writhing in agony before running away, while the officer climbs the fence and leaves the yard.

Both of the dogs survived the encounter but Ms LeMay was left with thousands of dollars in veterinarian bills.

Ciroc and Rocko were physician-prescribed emotional support animals for LeMay's two sons, who suffer from anxiety, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

In statement Minneapolis police said they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

Spokesman Corey Schmidt said: "We are aware of the recent incident involving MPD officers responding to an audible residential burglary alarm and while at this call an MPD officer discharged their firearm, striking two dogs belonging to the homeowner.

"Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation. We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer's body camera video."

The family were furious with the police's heavy-handed response.

Posting on Facebook, LeMay's son Nae Locs said: "The police officer claimed he felt threatened but we got cameras and you can see the whole thing.

"The dogs didn't even charge at the officer the first one was walking up to him with his tail wagging. I'm so mad right now."

Police were called to the house after LeMay's two daughters, aged 13 and 18, accidentally triggered the alarm when they returned home from a camping trip.

Only after the dogs' shooting did the officers learn that alarm had been triggered accidentally.

Police then told the family that 'animal control' would be at the house quickly to take dogs to an emergency vet - but no one showed up.

In 2016, the US Department of Justice estimated that nearly 25 dogs are killed by law enforcement officers every day in the United States.