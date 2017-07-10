JUBA, South Sudan (AP) " For the second year in a row, the world's youngest nation will not have any official celebrations to mark the anniversary of its birth because of the widespread suffering caused by its ongoing civil war.

Six years after South Sudan gained independence, the country continues to be ravaged by fighting, severe hunger, mass displacement and accusations of war crimes by government and opposition forces.

For the country's 11 million people, what began with optimism has turned into a day of mourning.

During four years of fighting, South Sudan's situation has gravely deteriorated. Roughly 4 million people have been forced to flee their houses, more than half of them children, said the Norwegian Refugee Council. Six million people " half the country's population " are in need of food aid.